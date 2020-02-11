ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Who knew knocking back a cold one would be your ticket to free unconditional love? Well, Coors Light knew, hence the reason this season of love they are running a "Coors for Canines" offer.
For the next week and a half, the brewing company is helping dog lovers add a companion to their family for free! Just in time for Valentine's Day the billion-dollar company will cover adoption fees for heart-warming canines.
So you don't drink. That's okay, too! The purchase and consumption of alcohol is in no way a requirement.
The offer began February 4 and ends on February 21 at 11:59 p.m. central time. So, how exactly do you get your new lovable furry friend?
- Provide proof of adoption receipt showing adoption cost
- Provide name of adoption shelter, location/state
- Proof of adoption date (which must be between Feb. 4-21, 2020)
- Animal type (must be a dog, no exceptions)
With all of that information handy, snap a photo of your receipt and send it via text to 28130 along with the keyword "COORS4K9." Yes, initially you have to come out of pocket for what will be years and years of memories, trips to the park and treats galore, but Coors Light has you on the flip side by providing the adoption cost via Venmo (yeah, you need one of those too.)
So, are you ready for doggy snuggles? We know you are!
For details of the promo rules, click here.
