ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- The Louisianan dogs who evacuated ahead of Hurricane Barry are up for adoption. Some of the dogs are at the Atlanta Humane Society's midtown location.
Christina Hill, of Atlanta Humane Society, says the adoption floors are at capacity and animals need adopting.
"We are currently full on our adoption floors which happens in the summer because summer is a very busy few months for us."
Hill says the rescue dogs have received a lot of interest from the community.
"We've received multiple phone calls and people coming up to the front desk and asking, 'where are the Louisianan dogs?" said Hill. "It's been really heartwarming to see the community really rally behind these dogs and see them take them in as their own.
For more information, head over to Atlanta Humane Society www.atlantahumane.org.
