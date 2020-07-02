ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- There is no denying the coronavirus pandemic has taken a toll on people in numerous ways, including financially and emotionally as sheltering-in-place continues to be a reality.
In an effort to make adding a pet companion just a bit more affordable, the Atlanta Humane Society has launched the "American Heroes Adoption Program." The program will provide discounted adoption fees for those on the frontline including first responders, current servicemen/women and veterans, and members of the National Association of Independent Truckers.
Program details:
- Adoption fee for animals 1 year of age and older will be 50% off,
- Adoption fee for animals younger than 1 year will be 10% off
- Dog adopters will receive a leash and collar, one month of Heartgard and Nexgard, and an AHS tote bag
- Cat adopters will receive a complimentary retail item and collar, a one-month supply of Frontline, and an AHS tote bag
The program will be available year-round for those who qualify, and provide proof of employment during the adoption process.
The Atlanta Humane Society is currently not accepting public visitors to its shelters, however, a virtual adoption process is available.
All meet and greets are by appointment or video-based while practicing social distancing. Adoption paperwork is done electronically.
