AUSTELL, Ga. (CBS46) – Pets were on parade at Six Flags Over Georgia on Sunday for the 6th annual Spooky Walk-N-Wag.
Dog owners were invited to dress up their dogs in their favorite Halloween costume, come out and take over the park. The first prize costume went to Chloe, an intergalactic space traveler.
To participate, each dog owner was asked to bring a five pound bag of dog food, per dog, to donate to PAWS Atlanta, the park's charity partner for 2019.
More than 250 pounds of dog food was collected during the event to benefit the no kill shelter.
