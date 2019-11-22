DORAVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) -- CBS46 uncovered a case of animal abuse caught on camera in the city of Doraville. It’s an image that Jessica Killingsworth will never forget.
“I could not believe what I was seeing, no. The dog was obviously terrified of him. It was hiding underneath the back of the car in the neighbor’s driveway and it was trying to stay away,” Killingsworth said.
One night this week, she said she heard the neighbor’s dog screaming and squealing outside. So, she immediately checked her home security cameras.
“I see one of the neighbors dragging his dog out from under a car and throwing it on the ground and tossing it around,” Killingsworth said.
Killingsworth called the city of Doraville and they sent out an animal control team to investigate. The owner voluntarily surrendered two dogs; but was never charged.
“From what they saw, it did not rise to a criminal act. However, they did go out and speak with them. They take animal abuse very seriously and they will continue to monitor that,” Doraville Mayor Donna Pittman said.
It’s not the first time Killingsworth said she has witnessed such abuse and she has pictures to prove it.
“I notice the dogs are tied up on very short leashes a lot of the time, they don’t have water,” Killingsworth said.
CBS46 tried to question the owner of the dogs, but no one answered the door.
“There’s nothing more infuriating than abuse of animals, elderly people or children because they’re basically helpless,” Mayor Pittman said.
The Mayor told CBS46 the two dogs that were rescued have been taken to the DeKalb County Animal Shelter in Chamblee and will be up for adoption.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.