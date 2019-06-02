LAGRANGE, Ga (CBS46) -- More than two dozen dogs recovered from a home during a hoarding investigation will be available for adoption starting Monday in LaGrange.
The dogs were taken from the home Friday after investigators declared the residence unfit for a human to live in.
There are 30 Mastiff mixed breed dogs, including nine puppies.
The owner surrendered them all to animal services.
