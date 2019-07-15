ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Dogs from Louisiana who were brought to Atlanta ahead of Hurricane Barry will be available for adoption starting Tuesday.
A total of 19 dogs were moved to the Atlanta Humane Society on Friday. Adoptable animals are relocated from shelters in the path of a hurricane both in case of flooding and to make room to house lost animals after the storm passes.
You can learn more about all the animals available for adoption on the Atlanta Humane Soceity's website, here.
Previous coverage: Atlanta humane society to take in Louisiana dogs ahead of Barry
