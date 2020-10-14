ATLANTA (CBS46)—The Department of Justice announced it has charged more than 14,200 defendants with firearms-related crimes during Fiscal Year 2020.
The federal government’s fiscal year 2020 ran from October 1, 2019 to September 30, 2020.
Officials noted prosecuting firearms crimes was a priority of Attorney General William P. Barr’s anti-violent crime strategy.
Of the more than 14,200 cases charged, 336 cases have been brought by the Northern District of Georgia, announced U.S. Attorney Pak.
“Our office is committed to combating gun crimes by leveraging federal, state, local law enforcement and community partnerships to comprehensively target these offenses,” said U.S. Attorney Byung J. “BJay” Pak. “In the Northern District of Georgia, we are especially focused on efforts to address domestic violence offenses involving firearms, given the alarming increase in domestic violence since the pandemic began.”
Under federal law, it is illegal to possess a firearm if you fall into one of nine prohibited categories: a felon, illegal alien, or unlawful user of a controlled substance.
Further, it is unlawful to possess a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking offense or violent crime.
It is also illegal to purchase – or even to attempt to illegally purchase - firearms if the buyer is a prohibited person or illegally purchasing a firearm on behalf of others.
Lying on ATF Form 4473, which is used to lawfully purchase a firearm, is also a federal offense.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.