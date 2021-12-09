ATLANTA (CBS46) -- The Department of Justice announced that it has awarded more than $17.5 million in grants to support the Project Safe Neighborhoods Program Thursday morning.
The DOJ said funding will support efforts to address violent crime across the country, including gun violence.
In the State of Georgia, the Criminal Justice Coordinating Council was awarded funding totaling $532,348.
The Bureau of Justice Assistance (BJA), part of the department’s Office of Justice Programs (OJP), will administer the 88 grant awards, which are being made to designated fiscal agents to support local PSN projects that work in partnership with U.S. Attorneys’ Offices.
“This latest Project Safe Neighborhoods grant is critical to addressing the violent crime threatening cities and towns all across our country,” said Deputy Attorney General Lisa O. Monaco. “Ensuring the safety of all Americans is the highest priority for the Department of Justice, but when it comes to violent crime, there is not a one-size-fits-all solution. We have to work closely with local public safety agencies as well as community organizations to craft individual strategies unique to each community’s needs. Programs like Project Safe Neighborhoods and the funding it provides allow us to do just that.”
“The Project Safe Neighborhoods program plays a vital role in the Southern District as we collaborate with our law enforcement partners to fight violent crime and take firearms away from criminals,” said David H. Estes, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia. “The funding from this PSN grant will assist our largest cities with strategies and equipment for making their communities safer.”
The Criminal Justice Coordinating Council in Georgia received the following awards:
- Northern District of Georgia: $297,151
- Middle District of Georgia: $130,025
- Southern District of Georgia: $105,172
“Investing in our communities, supporting victims and building a justice system that both keeps people safe and earns their trust – these are mutually reinforcing goals that stand at the heart of Project Safe Neighborhoods,” said Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General Amy L. Solomon for OJP. “The Office of Justice Programs is pleased to join with our U.S. Attorneys’ Offices, and with jurisdictions across the country, as we work together to meet the challenges of crime and violence and achieve our shared aspirations of public safety and community trust.”
PSN programs are led by U.S. Attorneys’ Offices in collaboration with local public safety agencies, community stakeholders and other agencies and organizations that work to reduce violent crime.
