ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- The Justice Department is closing insider-trading investigations on three U.S. senators who made stock trades shortly before the coronavirus pandemic caused the stock market to crumble, according to an article published by the Wall Street Journal.
Investigations on Sen. Kelly Loeffler, R-Ga., Sen. James Inhofe, R-Okla. and Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif. will be closed, however the DOJ is continuing its investigation into Republican Senator Richard Burr of North Carolina.
Loeffler previously addressed concerns that she traded a large quantity of stocks, and purchased several stocks in telecommunications company Cintrix, after attending a Senate coronavirus briefing in March.
At the time of growing speculations, Loeffler took to Twitter to clear her name, tweeting:
“This is a ridiculous and baseless attack. I do not make investment decisions for my portfolio. Investment decisions are made by multiple third-party advisors without my or my husband’s knowledge or involvement.”
The dumped stocks were valued between $1-3 million.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.