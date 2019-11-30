ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Atlanta Police responded to the Dollar Tree on Ralph David Abernathy Blvd for an armed robbery late Saturday night.
Two employees told officers that the armed robber entered the business right before closing time. He then demanded the two to bring him to the safe. The suspect made off with a large amount of money from the safe and cash registers; he then fled the scene.
No employees were reported injured during the robbery.
Authorities said, investigators are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.
This is an ongoing investigation. Stay with CBS46 News for updates.
