ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) — A Vine City nightlife and event venue known as “Dome in the City” just had its Liquor License approved following backlash from nearby residents complaining of noise pollution and traffic concerns.
The 75,000-square-foot canvas material “tent-like” dome venue sits on Northside Drive in the shadow of Mercedes Benz Stadium and has a max capacity of about 5,000 people, according to the owner. Dome in the City hosts a wide range of events, from memorial services to EDM concerts, stretching deep into the night, and sometimes into the early morning, leaving some people living nearby yearning for a good night’s sleep.
“Here we are, people who live in the neighborhood, who has to hear house shaking vibrations from that noise up there and folks who can’t sleep at night and folks who get headaches because of that noise,” said Carrie Salvary, who says the venue is too loud at night and into the early hours of the morning. “These are people who live directly in the neighborhood who are directly impacted by that noise.”
In today’s License Review Board meeting, attorney DeWayne Martin, who represents the venue and acknowledges the challenges with sound containment in a non-brick and mortar venue, says the facility hired sound technicians to mitigate the noise pollution in the area in preparation for the return to hosting events this coming spring.
“The higher quality subwoofers, the change in the concept of the speakers instead of the single projection, focused more on a surround sound that’s focused inside the facility,” said Martin. “These sound consults do this all the time, it’s what they’re paid to do. The measurements that they took indicated that their effort and their recommendations both in concept and in actuality did reduce the sound.”
Leaders from the Vine City Association say that after meeting with and discussing the new terms of the sound containment strategies, they are “satisfied” with the venue moving forward.
“The basic concern in the community was the noise, and since that has been mitigated there is no way to really tell now until there is another event there,” said leaders with the Vine City Association.
According to the owner, the venue will begin moving forward with scheduling more events beginning in spring of this year.
