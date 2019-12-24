COBB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- It’s all about holiday spirit, gifts, and giving this time of year...but there’s a group of people often forgotten about.
A local nonprofit, Safe Space Property Management, which provides supportive services to domestic violence survivors, is making a huge difference in the lives of kids this Christmas.
“Families that are living in shelters who have escaped domestic violence situations often leave with nothing,” said Cami Barnes, the Founder and CEO of Safe Space Property Management.
Cami Barnes, Devonda Moore, board marketing director, and Toynia Edmond, board secretary are all domestic violence survivors.
“I didn’t have any money to get my son anything for our first Christmas. The focus was literally working and trying to get a place,” said Edmond.
Barnes said she and her daughters stayed with a friend as they got back on their feet, but came up with Safe Space Property Management when she realized many people have nowhere to turn.
“I know there are so many women who don’t have a support system, no family, no friends, and don’t have a place to go,” added Barnes.
They started Safe Space at the beginning of 2019 to provide education, resources, and shelter for victims of domestic violence.
“Due to having to leave everything behind and often not having jobs or any income, they don’t have the means to provide gifts, and even for the basic needs sometimes,” Barnes added.
This year they held their first annual holiday toy drive – where domestic violence survivors could register their children to receive gifts.
“If you’re living out of your car, if you’re in a motel, all of your money is literally going to how are we going to eat, how are we going to stay warm. There is no money for a toy,” Edmond said.
They teamed up with other organizations and shelters in the community to provide gifts for families who are starting over.
“It’s especially difficult during the holidays, because the children don’t have any power in the situation, and the moms are doing the best they can to provide some normalcy as they transition,” said Barnes.
The goal is to make the holiday season a bit brighter and bring smiles to their faces.
“In order for a shelter to feel a little bit more like home, maybe having something that belongs to them,” Barnes added.
“Just giving a kid a soccer ball, giving a girl a little nail polish, just something small really makes a difference,” said Edmond.
Safe Space is based in Cobb County but serves the entire metro Atlanta area. They collect items all year round and are often helping victims find places to live when shelters are full.
They’re hoping to help women who are staying in bad situations because they have nowhere to turn.
For more information on how you can help, click here.
