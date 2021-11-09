ATLANTA (CBS46) — Two metro Atlanta police officers were recently killed after responding to domestic incidents.
Local law enforcement says that responding to domestic calls and traffic stops can be dangerous for officers because they never know what could happen.
CBS46 reporter Ashely Thompson has more. Watch in player above.
