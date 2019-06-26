DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Two people were injured during a shooting in DeKalb County Wednesday evening.
A mother was fighting for her life while bring transported to the hospital. She was later pronounced dead.
“This is not like the type of neighborhood for something like this to happen at all,” A DeKalb County resident said.
Police said a gun was fired in front of a home near the intersection of Lineview Drive and Viewpoint Trail. A man and a woman were both wounded.
“My kids come over here, ride their bikes and play over here,” said a neighbor.
Police explained the two people shot have a child together. Around 7 p.m. the mother pulled up in a burgundy car. The two began arguing then one of them pulled a gun. They began fighting over the gun until it went off.
“Me as a mother, for parents to watch out for their kids and whoever else and the people who come around in terms of the cars and stuff that come out into the community to be on he safe lookout,” the neighbor said.
The mother was shot in the chest and and the father suffered a non-life threatening wound. Police are now investigating to learn who pulled the trigger.
Police told CBS46 the couple’s child was not present at the time of the incident.
