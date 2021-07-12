LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) -- A domestic dispute turned deadly after a man was found dead inside a Gwinnett County home early Monday morning.
Around 9:30 a.m., detectives were called to investigate a homicide at a home on Braemore Mill Drive in Lawrenceville. When officers arrived to the scene, they located a man dead and a woman suffering from gunshot wounds in the upstairs bedroom of the house.
The woman was transported to a nearby hospital where she was succumbed to her injuries. During the investigation, two children were located downstairs and were taken to safety by police.
According to authorities, they are still working on the timeline of events that lead up to the homicide.
The name of the man and woman are being withheld until next of kin is notified.
If anyone has any information to share in this case, please contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit here. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.