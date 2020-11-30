The last few weeks have been busy and downright stressful for election officials and staffers throughout our state. First, they had to tally a record number of votes in the presidential election. Then their integrity was questioned by President Trump and many of his supports.
Next, there was an audit that included a hand recount of the nearly 5 million votes cast in the election. It didn’t end there. Following the completion of that recount, the Trump administration requested an additional recount which is now underway.
As if things weren’t challenging enough, Fulton County election officials and staffers encountered a new issue. The county said staffers were steam rolling along in their recount effort over the holiday week. They had just finished recounting 88% of the votes when a newly purchased Dominion mobile server crashed.
That crash halted the recount temporarily. County officials told CBS46 News Dominion technicians were dispatched to resolve the issue. They added they notified the secretary of state’s office about the problem.
Elections officials and staffers are scheduled to return to The World Congress Center today to continue the recount. They are still expected to meet the Wednesday midnight deadline. Only 22% of the votes still need to be recounted.
