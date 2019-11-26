DECATUR, Ga. (CBS6) – Don't let common sense, or turkey grease, go down the drain this holiday season.
The DeKalb County Department of Watershed Management says fats, oils and grease coat the inside of plumbing pipes and empty into the sewer system. Then, they harden and eventually lead to sanitary sewer overflows, causing wastewater to back up into homes, businesses and manholes.
So, don’t be a turkey during kitchen cleanup this holiday season. Follow these tips to keep the substances out of the drain:
• Dispose of all cooking oils in a heat-safe container, cover it securely, freeze it and then throw it in the trash. Do not pour down the sink or toilet.
• Scrape plates and cookware before washing. Do not throw scraps of any kind down the sink.
• Wipe excess grease from all pots, plates and pans with a paper towel before washing.
• Throw all paper towels and disposable wipes in the trash.
For more information, visit www.dekalbwatershed.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.