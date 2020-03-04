ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- State officials are sending a warning to Georgians to not fall victim to scams circulating the internet as fears and concerns of coronavirus grow.
“People are just greedy. People don’t want to work,” Greg Evans said.
Cyber security expert Greg Evans told CBS46 that greed is the reason the internet is flooded with scams following any major tragedy or outbreak. The coronavirus is no exception.
“It’s a quick hustle,” Evans said.
On Wednesday, the Attorney General’s office tweeted a warning to Georgians about social posts designed to steal money and personal information. Evans said crooks will even attempt to pull on your heart strings to get cash.
“They may come up with something on the internet, a fake page and it will say go here to donate only $5, $10, $20, $25. It will be a small amount,” Evans explained.
Small bills from thousands of people add up to big bills.
“And once your money is gone, it’s gone,” added Evans.
In another scam, the internet pirates send you an email asking you to click a link for more information on the virus.
“You’ll go to a website and they can grab all the information within your browser, all the usernames, passwords and cookies that you have used,” Evans explained.
Which could lead the criminals directly into your personal information. Evans said to protect yourself avoid those types of links.
“You want to make sure the website name starts with 'https' and there’s a little lock right there,” Evans said.
Both serve as proof the website is secure. He also said you can go even further by doing a little research on the site, making sure there is not an existing list of victims who fell victim to the scam.
