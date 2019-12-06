ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Last year the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported the U.S. was experiencing one the worst and deadliest flu seasons in four decades.
In 2019, the flu was off to an early start with high levels of flu-like illness in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Nevada, South Carolina and Texas.
From October 1 to Nov. 30, there were nearly 2.5 million flu illnesses, between 800,000-1.2 million flu medical visits, 16000-29,000 flu hospitalizations and between 910-2,400 flu deaths, according to the CDC.
CDC officials and physicians say it is never too late to get the flu shot. They also say it is the best means of prevention.
For those who are concerned with covering the cost of a flu shot, rest assured that CVS and Walgreens are both offering free flu shots at their pharmacies.
Those who get the flu shot at CVS also receive a coupon for $5 CVS merchandise when you spend $25. To find locations, click here.
Walgreens offer free flu shots for VA-enrolled veterans and most insurance. For more information and locations, click here.
Additional information on locations offering free flu shots can be found by clicking here.
