ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Atlanta Braves' fans have until September 25 at 11:59 p.m. to register for postseason tickets!
Fans can register at www.braves.com/postseason. By doing so, they will become a "verified fan" and gain early access to the tickets.
Tickets are for the National League Division and National League Championship Series games at SunTrust Park.
Postseason on-sale dates:
Wednesday, Sept. 18
10 a.m. - A List and Club Members Presale
Noon - Verified fan presale
Thursday, Sept. 19
111:59 p.m. - Verified fan presale ends
Friday, Sept. 20
10 a.m. Public on-sale
