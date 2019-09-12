Atlanta Braves v Philadelphia Phillies

PHILADELPHIA, PA - SEPTEMBER 11: A bat glove and ball on the field before a game between the Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on September 11, 2019 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

 Rich Schultz

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Atlanta Braves' fans have until September 25 at 11:59 p.m. to register for postseason tickets!

Fans can register at www.braves.com/postseason. By doing so, they will become a "verified fan" and gain early access to the tickets.

Tickets are for the National League Division and National League Championship Series games at SunTrust Park.

Postseason on-sale dates:

Wednesday, Sept. 18

10 a.m. - A List and Club Members Presale

Noon - Verified fan presale

Thursday, Sept. 19

111:59 p.m. - Verified fan presale ends

Friday, Sept. 20

10 a.m. Public on-sale

