ATLANTA (CBS46) — Donald Trump Jr. is making a trip to the Atlanta area on Sept. 22.
He will join Burt Jones, who is the conservative Republican candidate for lieutenant governor of Georgia, at a grassroots event in Marietta.
The pair will discuss the future of the state and country and Trump's new book, "Liberal Privilege."
The event is taking place at The Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre at 117 North Park Square.
The current lieutenant governor, Geoff Duncan, is not seeking a 2nd term.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.