Donald Trump, Jr. made a campaign stop in Atlanta Friday looking to shore up Republican support for his father's campaign in the final days of the campaign.
The younger Trump made an appearance at a "Make America Great Again" rally in Atlanta. He was scheduled to appear at another rally in Macon at 4 p.m.
Trump, Jr.'s visit comes on the heels of his father's final debate against Vice President Joe Biden. President Donald Trump landed punches in the final debate, but also got hit multiple times in a debate that lived up to the title as both candidates talked policy positions throughout the night.
President Trump and Vice President Biden are in a neck-and-neck race in Georgia as the campaign enters the final days. Latest polling in the state gives Biden a slight edge, but polls have been well within the margin of error, making Georgia a true toss-up state.
