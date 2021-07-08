ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Cobb County Fire & Emergency Services shared "a pretty cool story" via Facebook Thursday.
On May 11, Gary Phillips was swimming at the Northwest Family YMCA when he had a heart attack in the pool, lost consciousness, and sank under the water.
"Did you know that the Metro Atlanta YMCA’s have a safety system that will set off an alarm when it detects that a person has been motionless, underwater for 10 seconds? I didn't." the Facebook post read.
That alarm sounded and first responders Jonathan Knowles, Alyson Arrington, and Jose Gonzales immediately responded, removed Mr. Phillips from the pool, and began CPR.
This is not the first time that someone has experienced cardiac arrest at the Northwest YMCA; about 10 years ago, Jim Flippin was swimming in the very same pool when he had a heart attack and the YMCA crew performed CPR on him until fire and ambulance crews arrived to provide advanced care and transport to the hospital. Mr. Flippin and his wife, Paula, were so grateful to the quick and professional actions of the YMCA crew that they donated an Automated External Defibrillator (AED) to the Northwest Family YMCA. The very same AED that was used to save the life of Gary Phillips a couple of months ago!
As Jonathan was doing compressions and Alyson was giving rescue breaths, Jose applied the Flippin's AED and administered 2 shocks before Cobb Fire and Metro Atlanta Ambulance Service crews arrived and assumed care.
"We'd like to give a Huge thank you to all of the folks in the Chain-of-Survival"
The YMCA crew included:
- Alyson Arrington
- Jonathan Knowles
- Jose Gonzales
- Erika Swales
- Elizabeth Janda
- Becky Cross
- Emergency Communications Operator: Daniel Morgan
- Engine 18:
- Lt. Pat McGrail
- FF Raymond Gonzales
- FF Andrew Darrough
- FF Maxwell Strickland
The Cobb County Fire and Rescue 24 included:
- Lt. Michael Brinkley
- FF Aaron Bennett
They also sent a huge thank you to Jim and Paula Flippin for their life-saving donation of the AED, as well as other nurses and doctors from WellStar Kennestone Hospital.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.