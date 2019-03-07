HENRY COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46)- Many are fighting to get back to normal after the recent deadly tornadoes that hit Georgia and Alabama.
Lives were lost and homes we destroyed. A nearby county and sports venue have decided to step up to help those in need.
Henry County’s Director of Emergency Management said you can aid in the tornado relief effort.
Sunday started like many in the race season for Brandon Hutchison. He’s the Executive Vice President and General Manger of the Atlanta Motor Speedway. If a race is on, he’s watching.
“The Pennzoil 400 had just started about the same time as the tornado outbreak we were watching the weather already and then they actually cut in and did a split screen above the weather in the race,” Brandon Hutchison told CBS46 reporter Trason Bragg.
Hutchison said that’s when the race took a back seat. Helping those hit by the devastating tornadoes became the top priority.
“I quickly picked up the phone, called Henry County’s EMA office. Director Don Ash was very supportive. He hung up the phone with me to call the county managers office,” Hutchison explained.
Henry County’s Director of Emergency Management Don Ash told CBS46 the way he sees it, all Georgians are apart of a big team. If ones in need, we all are.
“Our area coordinator that works for Georgia emergency management she’s on the ground so we’ve been in contact with her and she was able to give us some basic need some critical needs,” Don Ash explained.
So the two stepped up. They teamed up with Associates Group Insurance. Borrowed a large trailer and set a goal to fill it.
“We’re asking our community to help us with non-perishable food toiletries cleaning supplies diapers baby wipes those are the things that we’re really pushing for,” Ash told CBS46.
Ash explained goods will be collected until Monday evening. You can drop off goods at any Henry County building or the Atlanta motor speedway from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m.
Tuesday morning the trailer will shipped to Talbot county, one of the areas hardest hit by the tornadoes.
