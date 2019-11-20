ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- An Atlanta couple was on the tropical trip of their dreams when suddenly it spiraled out of control and became their worst nightmare.

Days after boarding a cruise, Stephen Johnson was diagnosed with pancreatitis and diabetes. He was urged to seek medical attention at the cruises port city, Progreso, Mexico. When the hospital discovered Stepehn didn't have traveler's insurance, they decided to hold him and his fiance Tori Austin hostage until the bill was paid.

After viewing our story, a Metro Atlanta reached out to CBS46 -- she wanted to help in a major way. Without knowing the couple, the doctor offered to loan the couple the $14,000 needed to be released from the hospital.

Tori, overcome with emotion, took to Facebook live to express her gratitude in receiving assistance from a complete stranger. Through tears she said, "We just literally got the good news. I'm sorry I'm an ugly crier but we're coming home."

In the background Stephen is heard thanking God, and wailing with a full heart.

"Thank you. Thank you God!"