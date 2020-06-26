Atlanta (CBS46)-- A local organization has raised money for the Atlanta Police officer who killed Rayshard Brooks.
The Georgia Law Enforcement Organization often raises money for police officers and their families to help ease the cost of funerals, recovery from injury on the job, and legal services. They also provide mental health and legal services to officers.
According to a letter released by the organization on June 19th, they opened a fundraiser for officer Garrett Rolfe to cover the officers legal fees and his family's immediate needs after Rolfe was fired from the police department. After two days, the fundraising goal was met, and the fundraiser was closed. The letter states officer Rolfe's team has asked the organization not to disclose the amount raised.
You can read the full letter here.
Officer Rolfe was fired from his position less than 24 hours after he shot and killed 27-year-old Rayshard Brooks at a Wendy's in Atlanta. Rolfe and fellow Officer Devin Brosnan were attempting to arrest Brooks for DUI, when Brooks grabbed Brosnan's stun gun and tried to run away. Officer Rolfe shot Brooks, killing him.
Brooks was laid to rest earlier this week.
Officer Rolfe faces felony murder charges, and officer Brosnan is charged with aggravated assault. Both officers turned themselves in late last week.
