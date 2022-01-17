ALPHARETTA, Ga. (CBS46) — Monday, Jan. 17, marks the late Betty White's 100th birthday.
In honor of the late star, who had a passion for helping animals, people are taking part in the Betty White Challenge, which encourages them to donate to their local animal shelters.
One of the places that saw a wave of generosity Monday was the Dog Days Rescue in Kennesaw, which is caring for a dog badly burned in a brutal crime in DeKalb County last month.
Founder Tina Lee says it was a tough weekend for the dog named Will, which just had a skin graft on Thursday. "He crashed real hard. After the cod skin graft, he was really good and had been good all week, fantastic and his temperature spiked to 105, his vitals were all over the place, he was very lethargic," said Lee. "We didn't expect him to make it through the night. It was really bad."
Lee says as of Monday morning, he was feeling better. "He's stable this morning. It's been an emotional rollercoaster for the last few days."
She says people donated thousands of dollars Monday, all in Betty White's name. "We have been receiving donations in honor of her, in memory of her. Just before we got on the call, there was a little over four thousand dollars from today donated so that's a couple days at the hospital."
In Alpharetta, FurKids says the donations are also pouring in. "Annually we intake and save around 5,000 animals," said Talley Davidson, Social Media Marketing Specialist with FurKids.
"Today so far, we have received over $10,000 in donations for the Betty White Challenge," said Davidson. "We are so humbled and grateful to be positively impacted by Betty White's legacy.
As people continue to donate in Betty's name, the investigation continues to find who set the innocent labradoodle on fire in a DeKalb County neighborhood. Police say there are no updates at this time.
"I thought for sure by now that somebody would be in custody so it's very frustrating," said Lee.
