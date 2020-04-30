ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- One of CBS’ most popular shows is ready for the season finale. The police and family drama Blue Bloods is wrapping up it’s 10th season this Friday.
Astrid in the ATL had the chance to speak with Donnie Wahlberg about quarantining with wife Jenny McCarthy, his New kids on the Block days, the restaurant he owns with his famous brother Mark here in Atlanta, and of course a surprise in the Blue Bloods season finale.
He sang and danced his way into our teenage hearts years ago, and those skills continue to help actor Donnie Wahlberg.
"I get a lot of credit for TikTok videos but I really just show up and do what she says," said Donnie.
Entertaining is a way for Donnie to lift his own spirits while helping his community.
The star gathered a bunch of his famous friends like other members of NKOTB, Boyz II Men, Naughty By Nature and Jordin Sparks for cameos on a new music video that helped raise a quarter million dollars for No Kid Hungry.
“We are entertainers and we realize we can bring a lot of joy and even raise a lot of money for people by entertaining.”
Donnie was even able to trick his brother Mark Wahlberg into making a cameo in the video. The two are constantly in touch and are co-owners of Wahlburger restaurants, two the franchise's locations recently opened right here in Atlanta.
But for 10 seasons Donnie has also brought joy to CBS viewers with Blue Bloods. The police and family drama is one of the network's most popular shows.
"Blue Bloods we were supposed to tape 22 episodes we only taped 19 but somehow the 19th episode really should have been the season finale," said Donnie of the show's filming being interrupted by the coronavirus pandemic. "It’s one of the best episodes we’ve ever done. There’s a huge twist that the audience is not going to be ready for, but it’s a real emotional and heartfelt twist. It’s a positive development that gives us room to go into next season.”
And the final episode is also very fitting for the times of quarantine. It airs this Friday at 10 p.m. on CBS.
