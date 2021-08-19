In Cobb County, cries for a mask mandate at schools are growing louder. A Cobb County commissioner signed a declaration of emergency due to a spike in infections. It’s meant to help the county respond to the latest surge.
Things got extremely heated outside the Cobb County School District headquarters, where many came to protest Thursday. Young students who aren’t able to be vaccinated said they’re extremely worried for their safety.
“I just don't feel safe in this environment,” said Addison Merrill, 6th grader at Dickerson Middle School. “A forth of the school maybe wears masks, and that's not enough. People are going to get sick. And we're going to have to go remote again. And I don't want to do that.”
Merrill and her Cobb County School District friends have had enough.
“It's spreading through our school and I don't like it,” said Ethan Feldman, 7th grade student at Dickerson Middle School.
Some counter-protesters, who did not have children in the school district, showed up, creating a clash in the crowds.
Amy Winch is a single mom of two. Her husband recently died, and now she’s deciding whether she needs to homeschool her sons again.
“I don't want to do that. And they don't want to do that. And it's very difficult to have people say, let's make our own choice,” said Winch. “I find that hard to accept. How do you not care, about other people to wear a mask.”
Other parents are standing by their right to choose.
“We don't want to ban their right to wear a mask. If they want to wear a mask. If they're worried, they can wear two masks, ten masks, get vaccinated, don't get vaccinated. That's their choice,” said Tracy Cullo, Cobb County School District Parent.
Superintendent Chris Ragsdale announced during the Cobb Schools Board of Education meeting that families will once again have an opportunity to choose the learning environment that best supports the needs of their students.
Later this fall, Cobb families will be able to apply for expanded openings in the Cobb Online Learning Academy and Elementary Virtual Program that will open in January, the start of the second semester of the 2020-2021 school year.
Spots in the expanded online programs will be limited and will be awarded via a lottery system. The lottery window will open mid-to-late October, and students will be selected through the lottery by mid-to-late November.
Ragsdale also explained that masks would remain optional in Cobb County schools.
"Masks are strongly encouraged, but they will remain optional at this time. When looking at school districts that have mask mandates in place, some districts have higher numbers than us, while some have lower numbers than us. Mandatory masking is not without a cost. We recognize that there are negative impacts to school-age children properly wearing a mask during the duration of the school day. The data analysis is obviously very complex during this pandemic," said Ragsdale.
"We have made a continuous effort to allow families to have a choice, both in the type of instruction, whether it be face to face or virtual, and in the decision about what is best for their families in regards to masks. We have also encouraged vaccinations but believe it’s also a personal choice for each employee, student, and family to make based on their individual situation. At this time, I do not believe it is appropriate to mandate either decision, which would remove the ability for each family to make the best decision for them as a family," added Ragsdale.
