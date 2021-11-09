ATLANTA (CBS46) — It’s that time of year again. We are inching closer to the holiday season which means more packages delivered to porches which could lead to more porch pirates.
In fact the holiday season is when porch pirates thrive. However this will be the first holiday season in Georgia where they can be charged with a felony due to a new law.
But just in case that isn’t enough of a deterrent, Atlanta has a few tips to help you avoid becoming a victim of these sneaky thieves.
- You can require a signature for delivery
- Have packages sent to your work place or leasing officer
- Schedule deliveries for when you know you will be at home
- Have packages delivered to a smart package locker
