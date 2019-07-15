TIFT COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) – An alleged criminal’s freedom went up in smoke Monday morning just an hour after an alert was sent out looking for help finding him and police were able to crack the case thanks to donuts.
The man was accused of stealing a BMW SUV from Hertz Car Rental at Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport on July 11. When he attempted to exit the parking lot in the vehicle, he was stopped by an employee. That’s when police say the man pointed at gun at the employee and demanded they open the gate.
Monday morning, Atlanta Police sent out a BOLO alert asking for the public’s help finding the man. Within an hour, a witness in Tift County, Georgia called police and said the alleged thief was doing donuts in the street in the stolen BMW SUV.
Police in Tift County were then able to arrest the driver. He remains in jail in Tift County.
