DOOLY COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) — The possible remains of a missing 4-year-old boy from Vienna, Georgia, have been located and his mother has been arrested, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.
GBI says the Vienna Police Department asked for their assistance on Jan. 22 to locate the missing child named Jayceon Mathis. Family members said they had not seen the child, who lived with his mother Keara Cotton, 27, in several months.
Vienna Police were unable to locate the boy or his mother, which led to them asking for the GBI's help.
The human remains were found in Cordele in Crisp County. They will be sent to the GBI's Medical Examiner's Office for identification.
The GBI arrested Keara Cotton and charged her with Murder, Concealing the Death of Another, and Cruelty to Children 2nd Degree.
