WASHINGTON (CBS46) – The famed Doomsday Clock ticked down to just 100 seconds to midnight, the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists revealed Thursday. It’s the closest to midnight the clock has ever been since its creation in 1947.
“Humanity continues to face two simultaneous existential dangers—nuclear war and climate change—that are compounded by a threat multiplier, cyber-enabled information warfare, that undercuts society’s ability to respond,” the Bulletin of Atomic Scientists said. “The international security situation is dire, not just because these threats exist, but because world leaders have allowed the international political infrastructure for managing them to erode.”
While the Doomsday Clock did not move in 2019, its minute hand was set forward in 2018 by 30 seconds, to two minutes before midnight. The Clock was adjusted in 2017 to two and a half minutes to midnight from its previous setting of three minutes to midnight.
Rachel Bronson, president and CEO of the Bulletin, summed it up thusly: “It is the closest to Doomsday we have ever been in the history of the Doomsday Clock. We now face a true emergency – an absolutely unacceptable state of world affairs that has eliminated any margin for error or further delay.”
According to the Bulletin, the Doomsday Clock was moved closer to midnight due to three worsening factors around the globe: nuclear weapons; climate change; and cyber-based disinformation. The Bulletin board is made up of 13 Nobel laureates and many other scientists examining the multiple factors that could lead to global catastrophe.
