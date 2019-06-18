COBB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- A rash of overnight car break-ins have garnered the attention of the Cobb County Police.
A number of unlocked cars, that are parked at or near residences, have been broken into at various neighborhoods in the county. Police are now urging people to not make themselves a target.
"Please help make yourself less a target and potential victim by practicing a few habits: remove valuable from the interior of your car everyday, definitely don't leave firearms in the car, and lock your car door."
Police urge residents to report door "flippers" -- suspects who walk up to cars and 'flip' the door handle to see if it is unlocked -- as well as, share any home security footage that may show suspects caught in the act.
