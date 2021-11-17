ATLANTA (CBS46) — A DoorDash driver is recovering after he was shot on the 700 block of Ponce De Leon Place Tuesday night.
Witnesses say it happened up the street, not far from a Chipotle restaurant.
The manager of Green's liquor store says the victim ran inside their store for help after he was shot.
"It's shocking really. Like I said, I'm out here at night all the time and it's pretty safe out here so when somebody says something like that, it's you know, kind of weird," said one man who lives in the area.
Atlanta Police say the driver was shot around 9:20 p.m.
"This random gun violence stuff is nuts, absolutely crazy," said Jerry Prine who lives a few blocks away. "We haven't seen too much of it, but it's around. So we've been lucky I guess."
Police say the man was shot in the back and was alert when he was transported to the hospital.
This is the second incident of a DoorDash driver being shot in Atlanta in about six months.
Back in May, a driver was shot near Campbelton Road while heading to a nearby apartment complex for a delivery. That's when he heard gunshots and his car window shattered.
A statement from a DoorDash Spokesperson given to us Wednesday reads;
"The safety of our community is extremely important to us, and we are deeply saddened by reports of this tragic, senseless incident. We are actively working to obtain more information and are in contact with local law enforcement as they investigate this horrific crime.”
DoorDash also says it launched "SafeDash" earlier this month. It's a tool for dasher safety, connecting employees with help when they need it.
We are waiting on an update on the condition of the victim shot. APD has not released any information on any suspects.
