DORALVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) -- A construction worker has been killed after being struck by a car that police say then left the scene.
Details are still limited at this time, but police say the alleged hit-and-run took place near Buford Highway and Park Avenue in Doraville and that the victim has died from their injuries.
CBS46 spoke to co-worker at the scene who said someone came speeding by, hit the construction worker, and then left the scene.
We are expecting more information to be released by police later Friday and we will continue to update this story as more information comes in.
