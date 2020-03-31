DEKALB CO, GA (CBS46)—Another city in DeKalb County has voted to extend its restriction of businesses and restaurants while the nation combats the coronavirus (COVID-19).
On Monday night, the city of Doraville approved a one-month extension of emergency restrictions in the city through April 30.
The restrictions apply to both businesses and residents.
Here is the key information regarding businesses:
Restaurants
• Must remain closed to in-person dining.
• May offer food for takeout or delivery.
• May sell sealed cans or bottles of beer or wine for consumption off-site, if restaurant has a license to sell alcohol.
• Must practice social distancing of 6 feet between customers and employees, and between employees, given the physical constraints of the business.
Businesses That Remain Closed
• Establishments providing massage, manicure, hair styling or personal grooming services.
• Gyms or sports clubs offering the use of exercise equipment or close-contact sports.
• Event facilities capable of hosting gatherings of more than 10 people.
Businesses Not Mentioned Above
• May remain open.
• Must maintain 6 feet of distance between those in the establishment (not including members of same household).
• Shall establish policies to allow workers to work remotely when possible.
• For retail stores under 10,000 square feet, must limit the number of people in the establishment to 10 (excludes pharmacies, restaurants, medical offices).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.