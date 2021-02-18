The DeKalb County Board of Health has partnered with MARTA to provide a convenient COVID-19 vaccination site set to open on Friday.
The new vaccine site will open at MARTA's Doraville Station located on New Peachtree Road in Doraville. The site will be open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. until 5 p.m., and on Saturdays from 9:00 a.m. until noon.
It is set to replace the Board of Health’s current COVID-19 vaccination site in the BrandsMart USA parking lot.
As the vaccine becomes more widely available, county officials plan to expand to MARTA's Indian Creek Station.
County officials say individuals with appointments on Friday and future dates for the BrandsMart USA site should now come to the Doraville Station site.
The BrandsMart USA site will close at 5:00 p.m. on Thursday.
“MARTA is proud to again partner with DeKalb County to offer convenient COVID-19 resources,” said MARTA General Manager and CEO Jeffrey Parker.
“The COVID testing site at Brookhaven Station has been busy and remains open for those needing a test. This large vaccination site at Doraville, also along the Gold Line, will start by providing life-saving inoculations to our essential workers and the most vulnerable in our communities, and expand as the vaccine rollout progresses," he added.
According to a press release, Georgia remains in Phase 1A+ of the vaccine rollout, which includes healthcare workers, residents and staff of long-term care facilities, adults aged 65 and older and caregivers, and law enforcement, firefighters, and first responders.
“DeKalb County has enjoyed a long partnership with MARTA and this vaccination site is conveniently located so our residents may take MARTA or drive to receive their shots,” said DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond.
“This set up at Doraville rail station is not only easily accessible by transit, it’s more secure for our county medical professionals who are working virtually ‘round the clock to protect the health of DeKalb County residents," he added.
Due to the severe winter weather moving across the country, COVID-19 vaccine deliveries to the DeKalb County Board of Health for this week continued to be delayed.
As a result of this delay, second dose Moderna vaccinations, scheduled for Friday and Saturday at our vaccination sites in Doraville and Stonecrest, will need to be rescheduled, county officials told CBS46 News.
