Doraville police are working to determine what led to a man's death.
According to a statement, Doraville police responded to a “shots fired” call at a home near the 2000 block of Beechwood Drive.
The call came in on December 31 at 2:05 a.m.
When officers arrived, they found a 43-year-old man dead from a gunshot wound.
Police reported the victim was fatally shot during an altercation with another man.
According to detectives, a male suspect was detained at the scene and is cooperating with investigators.
The press release stated, “the investigation has revealed that the deceased male and the male suspect knew each other. This investigation is on-going and there are no public safety threats.”
