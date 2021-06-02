Doraville Police find women shot dead in her car along roadway

DORAVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) -- A family is coming together after a treasured daughter and sister was lost over the weekend.
“She was our glue, she was our everything and we miss her every day,” said Carmen Lee's cousin. “We are going to carry on her love and her legacy.”
Doraville police said on May 29 officers noticed a car pulled over on Peachtree Blvd just South of Tilly Mill Road.
They stopped and noticed a female driver who was unresponsive.
The driver was 25-year-old Carmen Lee of Duluth.
A treasured daughter & sister is being remembered fondly by her family as the glue that made them stronger. 25-year-old Carmen Lee was found shot dead along Peachtree Industrial Blvd. Police believe it's a case of wrong place, wrong time. Details @cbs46 #crime #Atlanta pic.twitter.com/UX1QW1I9Fl— Jamie S Kennedy (@Jamie_S_Kennedy) June 3, 2021
Her family describing the UGA graduate as selfless who wanted nothing more than to help her family.
“She was so dedicated to have a successful life for her parents, that’s all she wanted to do, ease the pain of her parents,” said Lee's brother.
Snowboarding, hiking and her cats, three things her family said Lee adored, as well as spending as much time encouraging her younger brothers to achieve their best.
According to police as they were rendering aid to Lee when they noticed a bullet wound. Sadly, she was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.
Lee’s death takes the toll of those killed on Atlanta roads to more than 7.
Her family told by police it was a case of wrong time wrong place.
“It’s actually horrible what is going on right now and I think it needs to stop because no one needs to die from this at all,” said Lee's youngest brother.
The family said the funeral for Carmen Lee will be held this Friday.
If you would like to help out the family a GoFundme has been set up.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.