MIAMI (CBS46) -- Hurricane Dorian continues to spin and is expected to strengthen in the days ahead as residents all along the Florida coast are being encouraged to take safety actions now.
At 5:00 p.m., the storm was located about 330 miles east of the southeastern Bahamas. Maximum sustained winds were set at 85 miles per hour with higher gusts. Dorian is currently a Category 1 hurricane, but that is expected to change soon.
Latest info
Hurricane Dorian is expected to begin a west-northwestward to westward motion on Friday night and should continue on that track through the weekend. On that forecast track, the system should move over the Atlantic well east of the southeastern and central Bahamas on Thursday and Friday night and move over the northwestern Bahamas Saturday through Sunday.
The National Hurricane Center said strengthening is expected during the next few days and the system should become a major hurricane on Friday. (A major hurricane means Category 3 or higher on the Saffir-Simpson Scale.)
The NHC said watches may be issued for the central and northwestern Bahamas as early as Friday. Any impact on the U.S. mainland is expected to be in Florida, but an exact location has not been forecast. The current estimate is somewhere on the Florida Treasure Coast.
What to expect in Atlanta
We'll see plenty of sunshine through the weekend in metro Atlanta. The worst from Dorian will stay well south of north Georgia. However, the forecast for Labor Day and beyond is still unknown and will depend on the path Hurricane Dorian ultimately takes. Stay with CBS46.com online and CBS46 on-the-air for the latest updates and hurricane forecast.
2019 Atlantic season
Dorian is the second hurricane to develop this hurricane season. The peak of hurricane season is September, and the end of hurricane season is Nov. 30.
