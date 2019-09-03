ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Many Metro Atlanta hotels are accommodating Hurricane Dorian evacuees. We spoke to one family who came from Port St. Lucie, Florida on Tuesday.
"I got my wife and three little ones," Bernard King said. "I felt it was the best situation for us to get away from it, the flooding and such."
King told CBS46 the shutters are up at his home and now they wait out the storm.
"I don't know how the hurricane is going to hit Port St. Lucie, but I expect everything to be the way we left it," he said.
King and his family are staying at the Comfort Suites in McDonough along I-75.
The Comfort Suits is offering low rates and food to evacuees and K.P., the owner, says his hotel like most, is sold out.
According to K.P., it is about 85% full of evacuees.
"It's a blessing to make someone happy," he said. "Yea, we're in the business of making money, but the small moments is what we live for."
