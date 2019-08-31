Dorian now a "catastrophic" Category 5

MIAMI (CBS46) -- The National Hurricane Center upgraded Hurricane Dorian to a Category 5 storm Sunday, calling the system "catastrophic" as it approached islands in the Bahamas.
And while some Bahamian Islands are dealing with the intense storm, the latest forecast track from the NHC steers the eyewall of the hurricane almost completely away from the U.S. mainland.
Still, coastal Georgia residents need to take all hurricane precautions as the storm is forecast to come close to the Savannah/Hilton Head, SC area before moving toward the Outer Banks of North Carolina.
At 8 am Sunday, the storm was located about 225 miles east of West Palm Beach, Florida. Maximum sustained winds were set at 160 miles per hour with higher gusts, making it a Category 5 storm on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale; the most powerful storm possible on the scale.
A tropical storm warning has been issued for the Florida coast from Deerfield Beach to Sebastian Inlet. A tropical storm watch is in effect for the Florida coast from Golden Beach to Deerfield Beach.
Latest info
Dorian is moving to the west at nearly 8 miles per hour. and should continue on this track for the next few days before turning to the northwest. The system is expected to pass near Grand Bahama Island Sunday evening.
On this track, the core of Dorian should move closer to the Florida east coast late Monday through Tuesday night. It will then move along the Atlantic Coast passing by Savannah, Georgia sometime overnight Tuesday.
My heart goes out to the Bahamas right now. 🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/xxbAMsEpcC— Jennifer Valdez (@ValdezCBS46) September 1, 2019
Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 30 miles from the center while tropical-storm force winds extend 105 miles from the center of Dorian.
It's important to note, just because the eye of the storm isn't forecast to hit the U.S. mainland, doesn't mean conditions won't worsen for coastal areas from Florida to North Caroilna. Tropical storm force winds and heavy surf can be expected all along the U.S. coast as Dorian moves near.
What to expect in Atlanta
The worst from Dorian is expected to stay south of north Georgia. The Labor Day weekend should remain free of any impact from Hurricane Dorian and with the storm taking a more northeasterly track, it's possible metro Atlanta won't see any impact from Dorian.
2019 Atlantic season
Dorian is the second hurricane to develop this hurricane season. The peak of hurricane season is September, and the end of hurricane season is Nov. 30.
