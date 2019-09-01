(CBS46) -- Hurricane Dorian preparations are well underway for Civil Air Patrol’s Southeast Region before the storm’s anticipated landfall.
The potentially catastrophic storm is expected to reach the Florida coast sometime Monday.
“It’s about people helping their fellow citizens,” said Joseph Knight, the Area Commander for the Southeast Region Headquarters Civil Air Patrol.
This will be the seventh time in three years that air and ground crews from Civil Air Patrol will provide post-hurricane disaster relief by providing photography from up in the air to state and federal disaster relief agencies.
“To try to get the resources where they need to, and to get real time intelligence and what’s going to be happening out there in terms of is this bridge going to be open, is this dam going to break?” said David English, the Director of Safety for the Southeast Region Civil Air Patrol, and a mission pilot.
Following Hurricanes Matthew, Irma, Maria, Michael, Florence, and others…crews spent weeks taking thousands of aerial photographs documenting damage on the ground.
“To access damage to people’s homes, to get them the things they need more quickly,” Knight added.
Civil Air Patrol's Southeast Region includes about ten-thousand volunteers.
“You’re gratified by doing the work and being able to help, but that’s deeply tempered by the thought of the way the storms affected people in their lives,” Knight said.
Their job includes damage assessment, search and rescue, and transport.
“A lot of what we do is we take imagery, and that imagery is used by FEMA to access damage, so they know where to send their search and rescue teams, so they know where to deploy people on the ground,” added Knight.
They do this every time there is a hurricane or natural disaster, helping thousands of people.
They say they will do the same once Hurricane Dorian passes.
“People are watching the hurricane carefully, preparing, making sure things are ready to respond once the storm passes,” said Knight.
These aircrews will head out as soon as the hurricane passes.
They will take pictures and provide them to FEMA and other agencies to get help on the ground quickly.
