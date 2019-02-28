WASHINGTON (CBS46) – The United States Department of Transportation fined Atlanta-based Delta Airlines $750,000 for “violating federal statutes and the Department’s rule prohibiting long tarmac delays.
According to the DOT, 11 flights operated by Delta violated the tarmac delay rule between January 2017 and February 2018.
The rule in question states: “airlines operating aircraft with 30 or more passenger seats are prohibited from allowing their domestic flights to remain on the tarmac for more than three hours at U.S. airports and their international flights to remain on the tarmac for more than four hours at U.S. airports without giving passengers an opportunity to leave the plane.”
The DOT said exceptions to the time limit are allowed only for safety, security, or air traffic control-related reasons.
According to the DOT, $450,000 of Delta’s fine will be credited to the airline for compensation paid to passengers who experienced long tarmac delays and for Delta’s costs to establish a backup data center and other improvements.
