CBS is fighting for our vets and getting results. We first told you about renowned chef and double amputee Carl Redding a few months ago.

He reached out to CBS46 after waiting several years for prosthetic legs, and with our help he now has them.

“Were just going to stand you up first,” said the VA doctor as he adjusted Carl’s new leg. It's a moment Carl had been waiting for for three years.

“I have not stood since 2017 and for me to be able to, just the thought of walking again is even more emotional and exciting for me,” he said.

Both of Carl’s legs were amputated, the first in 2017; at that time he began the process to get prosthetics but things were at a standstill until CBS46 became involved with the process.

“I really want to thank you and CBS46 for covering this story because without you guys I believe I would still be waiting to get my prosthetic legs,” added Carl.

But the VA didn’t stop with just providing the legs. With Carl’s body too weak to hold him up, they are also providing additional therapy to strengthen his back and knees to hold his weight.

“The VA has afforded me the opportunity to receive 20 to 30 more weeks of physical therapy and occupational therapy so that I will be able to walk again,” said Carl who already has plans to use his new legs to pay it forward.

“I want to be able to help other vets. I will be walking up the Empire State Building, the 1,860 steps of the Empire State building and I’m doing that as a fundraiser for the Wounded Warrior Project.