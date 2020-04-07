SOUTH FULTON, Ga. (CBS46) -- Police are seeking the public's help in locating a man who is wanted for murder in South Fulton.
The South Fulton Police Department is searching for 18-year-old Isaih Alexander Williams who is wanted for two murders on October 10, 2019. The incident happened on the 5000 block of Old Bill Cook Road where officers found two male teens dead on the scene.
On April 6, Williams was taken into custody, however, he escaped while he was detained, police told CBS46.
Willams was last seen wearing a black t-shirt with a red Air Jordan symbol, black pants, and Nike Foamposite shoes (deep red color).
On April 7, authorities were able to locate and apprehend Williams.
Williams is wanted for Murder, Aggravated Assault, Possession of a Firearm, Escape and Burglary.
