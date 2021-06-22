ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Police are investigating a double shooting that killed one person and injured another in northeast Atlanta Tuesday afternoon.
The shooting happened on the 400 block of Central Park Place. Police say one person was reported dead and another person was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.
Very limited details are available at this time, stay with CBS46 News as this story develops.
