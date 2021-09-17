ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Police are investigating what led to a fatal shooting in northwest Atlanta Friday evening.
The Atlanta Police Department is investigating the incident in the 2000 block of Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway.
During their investigation, it was revealed that a man and woman both suffered from a gunshot wound. The woman was rushed to Grady Hospital and was reported to be in stable condition. As for the male victim, he was pronounced dead on the scene.
Atlanta Police Homicide Investigators were called to the scene and are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.
